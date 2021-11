Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 00:03 Hits: 7

President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. was not endorsing Taiwan's independence, after he suggested as much earlier in the day during an exchange with reporters about his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/581863-biden-seeks-to-clarify-remarks-on-taiwan-one-china-policy