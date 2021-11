Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 03:38 Hits: 6

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that he will vote against a defense policy bill being taken up by the Senate this week, and opposes Majority Leader Charles Schumer's (D-N.Y.) plan to link a China competitiveness ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/581892-sanders-vows-to-oppose-defense-bill-we-need-to-get-our-priorities-right