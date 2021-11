Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 16:46 Hits: 3

Trump loyalists furious with the 13 House Republicans who joined Democrats to hand President Biden a victory on infrastructure took direct aim Tuesday at New York Rep. John Katko, a leader of a moderate band of Republican...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581749-trump-allies-target-katko-over-infrastructure-vote