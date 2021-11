Articles

Former President Trump threw his support behind conservative Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) in a member-on-member primary battle in a new West Virginia House district.Mooney and Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) are being lumped together into the same...

