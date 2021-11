Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 18:00 Hits: 6

The judge presiding over the trial for those charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery admonished defense attorney Kevin Gough on Monday after Gough motioned for a mistrial, citing the presence of prominent Black pastors thro...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581581-judge-in-arbery-case-rebukes-defense-lawyer-calls-comments-reprehensible