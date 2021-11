Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 18:56 Hits: 2

The legislation would extend the VA Loan Guaranty Program and GI Bill educational assistance to Black WWII veterans and their descendants who are alive at the time of the bill’s enactment.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/14/legislation-targets-gi-bill-racial-inequities/