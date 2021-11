Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

The chances of the House voting to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) are rising amid simmering anger among Democrats over a video he distributed that showed him as an anime character killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).Pressure is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/581374-gosar-faces-increasing-odds-of-censure-on-house-floor