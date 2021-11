Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 21:12 Hits: 2

A Southwest Airlines passenger "verbally and physically" assaulted a female operations agent, who was hospitalized after the incident on Saturday.Southwest Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to The Hill...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/581487-southwest-employee-hospitalized-after-alleged-assault-by-passenger