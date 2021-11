Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 12:30 Hits: 9

Former President Trump's success this week in delaying the transfer of his presidential papers to congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 insurrection gave some court watchers a sense of déjà vu....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/581384-fight-over-jan-6-subpoena-may-test-trumps-drain-the-clock-court