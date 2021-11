Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 22:00 Hits: 10

Faced with rising coronavirus infections, some states are pushing ahead of the federal government and making booster shots available to anyone who wants one, turbocharging the rollout in hopes of blunting a potentia...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/581372-states-rush-ahead-of-federal-guidelines-with-boosters-for-all