Pelosi touts Build Back Better at COP26, confident in reconciliation bill Nov 15 deadline

1 00:00:00,510 --> 00:00:06,270 >> Our congressional. Delegation comes here. With the. Ever advancing fresh from 2 00:00:06,270 --> 00:00:07,620 advancing legislation. 3 00:00:08,010 --> 00:00:13,350 >> To build back better build back better for women which represents the most ambitious and 4 00:00:13,350 --> 00:00:19,260 consequential climate and clean energy legislation of all time. There's a whole section 5 00:00:19,260 --> 00:00:24,420 of hundreds of billions of dollars for how we can enable everyone to participate. 6 00:00:24,420 --> 00:00:30,510 In the economic prosperity that will flow from this whether it's early universal 7 00:00:30,510 --> 00:00:33,330 pre-K and child care child tax credit. 8 00:00:34,440 --> 00:00:39,960 >> Family and Medical Leave which we hope beats stay in the bill. The issue that relates to. Home 9 00:00:39,960 --> 00:00:45,390 health care all of these things enable families whether it's dads for moms but largely 10 00:00:45,390 --> 00:00:45,810 moms. 11 00:00:46,170 --> 00:00:51,840 >> To be in the workplace. Madam Speaker how confident are you or what is the likelihood that 12 00:00:51,840 --> 00:00:55,590 the House will pass the reconciliation bill the week of November 15th. 13 00:00:55,860 --> 00:01:01,200 >> Well thank you very much for your question. Yes we intend. That is our plan to pass the 14 00:01:01,200 --> 00:01:06,840 bill the week of November 15th. As is indicated. In our. Statements 15 00:01:06,840 --> 00:01:12,180 that were made at the time of passing. The infrastructure bill. We're very proud of 16 00:01:12,180 --> 00:01:12,480 that.

