Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

Gaetz questions if the 13 Republicans who voted for BIF should stay on committees

1 00:00:00,680 --> 00:00:06,680 >> A vast majority of the Republicans who voted for the Joe Biden agenda hold 2 00:00:06,680 --> 00:00:11,960 positions of leadership in our party. They are either ranking Republican leaders on either 3 00:00:11,960 --> 00:00:17,780 full committees or subcommittees. And so the question for Leader McCarthy and the rest of our conference really 4 00:00:17,780 --> 00:00:23,960 is whether or not we will allow people to be designated as Republican leaders on 5 00:00:23,960 --> 00:00:29,390 major committees and subcommittees while they fight for the Joe Biden agenda and against the America 6 00:00:29,390 --> 00:00:30,330 First agenda. 7 00:00:30,350 --> 00:00:35,900 >> And if that isn't cleaned up if that isn't corrected then the current Republican minority you 8 00:00:35,900 --> 00:00:41,390 see in the House might not be ready to earn the majority because we haven't shown people that 9 00:00:41,390 --> 00:00:46,280 we value their vote that will fight for them and we will push back against this dangerous agenda.

