Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 03:32 Hits: 6

A Washington, D.C., federal judge sentenced a former Chicago-area CEO to 30 days in prison on Friday in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/581405-former-chicago-area-ceo-sentenced-to-30-days-in-prison-for-role-in