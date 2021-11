Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 16:52 Hits: 6

The House could vote as soon as next week on the roughly $2 trillion reconciliation package, sending it to the Senate where it’s provisions could be changed. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the latest around the reconciliation package.

Show Notes:

The post Will the reconciliation bill pass soon? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/will-the-reconciliation-bill-pass-soon/