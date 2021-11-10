Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 17:54 Hits: 1

Cheney rails on Trump in this NH speech, calls on GOP to cut ties with the former president

1 00:00:00,150 --> 00:00:05,910 >> I love my party I love its history I love its principles but 2 00:00:05,910 --> 00:00:11,760 I love my country more. I know this nation needs 3 00:00:11,760 --> 00:00:17,490 a Republican Party that is based on truth one that puts forward our ideals and 4 00:00:17,490 --> 00:00:23,940 our policies based on substance one that is willing to reject the former president's lies one 5 00:00:23,940 --> 00:00:29,760 that is willing to tell the truth that millions of Americans have been tragically misled 6 00:00:29,760 --> 00:00:34,950 by former President Trump who continues to this day to 7 00:00:34,950 --> 00:00:37,940 use language that he knows provoked violence. 8 00:00:37,950 --> 00:00:43,860 >> On January 6th we are also confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before 9 00:00:43,860 --> 00:00:49,490 . A former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of 10 00:00:49,490 --> 00:00:55,160 our constitutional republic aided by political leaders who 11 00:00:55,160 --> 00:01:00,320 have made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man. 12 00:01:00,320 --> 00:01:05,750 Just last night former President Trump was invited by House Republican leaders to be the keynote 13 00:01:05,750 --> 00:01:11,330 speaker at our annual large fundraising dinner at the dinner. 14 00:01:11,330 --> 00:01:17,060 >> He reportedly said once again that the insurrection was on November 3rd 15 00:01:17,060 --> 00:01:22,280 and that the events of January 6th when a violent mob invaded the 16 00:01:22,280 --> 00:01:27,740 capital in an effort to overturn the will of the American people and stop the 17 00:01:27,740 --> 00:01:32,840 constitutional process of the counting of electoral votes. That those events were a 18 00:01:32,840 --> 00:01:35,120 protest that they were justified.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/10/cheney-rails-on-trump-in-this-nh-speech-calls-on-gop-to-cut-ties-with-the-former-president-402532