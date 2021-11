Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 17:54 Hits: 1

Gene Simmons is blasting COVID-19 deniers and unvaccinated Americans, calling them the "enemy.""If you're willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy," the KISS frontman said Wednesday in an ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/581147-gene-simmons-rips-anti-vaxxers-if-youre-willing-to-walk-among