Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 23:59 Hits: 7

A paramedic who, along with two others, was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests against racial injustice in Kenosha, Wisc., last year said in an interview that the teenager was an "active shooter."Gaige Grossk...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581230-paramedic-shot-by-rittenhouse-says-he-thought-teen-was-an-active-shooter