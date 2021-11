Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 22:04 Hits: 2

A 22-year-old college student has been declared brain dead and a 9-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma following the fatal crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival over the weekend, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/581033-student-braindead-after-astroworld-festival-tragedy