Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 23:45 Hits: 1

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday ripped into former President Trump for being “at war” with the Constitution and condemned GOP leaders who have failed to show courage and reject his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.Americans are “...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580830-in-nh-cheney-says-trump-at-war-with-constitution