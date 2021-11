Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 20:14 Hits: 1

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released its sixth batch of subpoenas Tuesday targeting some of former President Trump's highest-ranking staff.

