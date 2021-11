Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 03:52 Hits: 7

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Tuesda...

Read more https://thehill.com/media/580865-newsmax-correspondent-emerald-robinson-suspended-from-twitter