Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 13:53 Hits: 3

A federal judge quickly denied a late-night effort from former President Trump on Monday to temporarily block the National Archives from releasing records from his administration to the House Jan. 6 select committee....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/580678-judge-rejects-trumps-late-night-effort-to-temporarily-block-release