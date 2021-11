Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 01:20 Hits: 9

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein broke his yearlong silence on Twitter to weigh in on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.“Progressives blinked,” Blankfein said in his first tweet since Oct. 14, 2020. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/580481-former-goldman-sachs-boss-weighs-in-on-infrastructure-vote-progressives