Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 23:40 Hits: 0

President Biden's climate and social spending bill is facing the threat of changes in the Senate as Democrats navigate a slim majority and tricky budget rules.Even as House Democrats have spent days agonizing over...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/580354-spending-bill-faces-senate-scramble