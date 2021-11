Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 13:03 Hits: 17

"Saturday Night Live" unveiled a new cast member's portrayal of former President Trump in the opening skit of the sketch comedy show's latest episode.James Austin Johnson, who joined "SNL" this y...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/580424-saturday-night-live-unveils-new-donald-trump