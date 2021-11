Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

"Saturday Night Live" parodied Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show's latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/580428-snl-parodies-aaron-rodgerss-position-on-vaccines