Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 17:39 Hits: 5

Russia has hit a daily record for coronavirus infections after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the whole country to participate in a stay-at-home week to try to slow the spread of the virus....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/580396-russia-hits-daily-covid-19-infection-record-following-stay-at