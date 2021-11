Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 23:58 Hits: 11

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) ripped Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Saturday after Musk proposed selling a percentage of his stock on Twitter. Musk's earlier tweet appeared to be in response to a proposal th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/580414-wyden-rips-musk-over-telsa-stock-poll-its-time-for-the-billionaires-income