Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 November 2021 14:41 Hits: 13

President Biden on Saturday forcefully supported the idea to compensate migrant families separated under the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy, clarifying that his issue days earlier was with the do...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/580384-biden-migrant-families-separated-under-trump-deserve-some-kind-of