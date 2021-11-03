Articles

Congressional Dems react after rough Election night

1 00:00:03,050 --> 00:00:08,220 >> Very sad. Very powerful. Great leader. And. Friend. Was a great governor in 2 00:00:08,220 --> 00:00:08,780 this thing. 3 00:00:09,450 --> 00:00:13,430 >> Doesn't change the agenda. Drive the house. 4 00:00:14,030 --> 00:00:19,430 >> They want me to talk about the reaction to that. It's just unbelievable when I see it. The 5 00:00:19,430 --> 00:00:24,710 country's invited as it is right now. I think that you know that we need to work together that somehow 6 00:00:24,710 --> 00:00:27,720 we just need to come together which I've been preaching forever. 7 00:00:27,860 --> 00:00:33,110 >> Failure to deliver. Congress has to deliver window's closing. You have no more 8 00:00:33,110 --> 00:00:38,330 time. We need to get it done. And as one who will 9 00:00:38,330 --> 00:00:44,120 be running for re-election in 2022. I need results that I can show 10 00:00:44,120 --> 00:00:45,240 the American people. 11 00:00:45,320 --> 00:00:50,830 >> The results yesterday in Virginia maybe New Jersey as well. We're not. We're 12 00:00:50,830 --> 00:00:56,330 disappointing but not surprising. I think Terry McAuliffe has been saying for weeks that his fate was tied 13 00:00:56,330 --> 00:01:01,910 to the progress of corporations here on Capitol Hill and 14 00:01:01,910 --> 00:01:06,880 there ought to be a clear message to my party and those who support it to get the job done. 15 00:01:07,250 --> 00:01:12,680 >> If we had been able to deliver infrastructure reconciliation in mid-October he 16 00:01:12,680 --> 00:01:18,890 could solve universal pre-K affordable child care infrastructure 17 00:01:18,890 --> 00:01:22,570 creating jobs. And you know what we're going to get both of these bills. 18 00:01:22,730 --> 00:01:29,420 >> I can't find any blunder. And I just said this is all about delivering on 19 00:01:29,420 --> 00:01:35,000 kitchen table issues like reducing prescription drug prices. And 20 00:01:35,000 --> 00:01:40,080 then telling consumers how it actually works. 21 00:01:40,100 --> 00:01:45,280 >> There is no way that you can blame a twelve point swing on one bill. 22 00:01:45,280 --> 00:01:50,660 So just would reject the idea that Congress hasn't done anything and we don't have anything that candidates don't have anything 23 00:01:50,660 --> 00:01:56,120 to run on. Every single candidate could run right now on the American rescue plan which 24 00:01:56,120 --> 00:02:01,880 was a phenomenal achievement that Congress got done with not a single Republican vote 25 00:02:01,880 --> 00:02:05,120 with only Democratic votes and tight margins. 26 00:02:05,150 --> 00:02:11,330 >> We delivered shots in arms under President Biden's leadership. We delivered billions millions 27 00:02:11,330 --> 00:02:17,450 of dollars to small businesses. Under President Biden's leadership we delivered real 28 00:02:17,450 --> 00:02:20,330 money in people's pockets with those survival checks. 29 00:02:20,330 --> 00:02:25,490 >> Under President Biden's leadership and Democrats in the House and the Senate just based on what you 30 00:02:25,490 --> 00:02:30,650 saw last night giving voters were sending the message that your party should pare back on the 31 00:02:30,650 --> 00:02:32,990 very progressive policies that they're pushing right now. 32 00:02:32,990 --> 00:02:38,290 >> You know I'm not going to speak on the message that was sent. I just 33 00:02:38,290 --> 00:02:43,730 I just think that the message was really sent. If we're gonna do some let's take time and do it right let's 34 00:02:43,730 --> 00:02:47,610 make sure that people know what's in it. And I've said that before. 35 00:02:47,630 --> 00:02:52,460 >> What does it give you pause. The people are rejecting this push towards more progressive policies. 36 00:02:52,460 --> 00:02:53,510 >> I don't believe they are. 37 00:02:53,510 --> 00:02:59,770 >> I don't believe that all the labels Progressive Conservative mean 38 00:02:59,770 --> 00:03:05,440 less these days than ever before. What people want is to see. The pandemic 39 00:03:05,440 --> 00:03:11,230 going away life going back to normal the economy recovering not 40 00:03:11,230 --> 00:03:15,550 only roads bridges ports and airports but also child care. 41 00:03:15,610 --> 00:03:20,890 >> We can never run just on anti Trump. That is not a message that voters are 42 00:03:20,890 --> 00:03:26,690 going to resonate to. We have to run on the things we do when they deliver 43 00:03:26,690 --> 00:03:29,200 us majorities in the House and the White House. 44 00:03:29,200 --> 00:03:34,390 >> Was it a mistake for the White House to engage in negotiations with Manchin and set him up for as long as 45 00:03:34,390 --> 00:03:36,610 they did on this larger bill. 46 00:03:36,620 --> 00:03:41,890 >> You know I am not going to look backward. I'm looking forward to what we 47 00:03:41,890 --> 00:03:47,560 can do in the next 10 days two weeks because our window here is closing 48 00:03:47,560 --> 00:03:49,180 for credibility. 49 00:03:49,180 --> 00:03:54,550 >> Do you feel like I mean you've been for weeks from calling on your moderate senators to get behind something. Is it their 50 00:03:54,550 --> 00:04:00,220 fault essentially that they have not gone behind not to point a finger of blame but I will tell you this. There's 51 00:04:00,220 --> 00:04:01,030 no time left. 52 00:04:01,930 --> 00:04:07,620 >> This warning to us came early enough for us to do something about it. Now we have to respond. 53 00:04:07,690 --> 00:04:12,790 >> I'm saying it's on all of us. It's on progressives who wanted to be too purist on moderates who wanted to 54 00:04:12,790 --> 00:04:18,040 be two chairs on the House who wanted it their way in the Senate who wanted it their way. You got to be able to 55 00:04:18,040 --> 00:04:23,560 make a deal and deliver results. And we did we deliver a great result and American public life public. Rescue plan 56 00:04:23,560 --> 00:04:26,380 that was eight months ago. They want more results. 57 00:04:26,500 --> 00:04:29,260 >> And we've got more as we are now joining journey and they expect. 58 00:04:29,410 --> 00:04:31,290 >> Us to deliver. What do you. What do you think.

