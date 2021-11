Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 21:20 Hits: 4

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley suggested in an interview on Thursday that leaders in the government who are of an advanced age should undergo a "cognitive test."The Christian Broadcasting...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/580156-nikki-haley-calls-for-a-cognitive-test-for-older-politicians