Schumer urges support of John Lewis voting rights bill

1 00:00:00,090 --> 00:00:06,450 >> Shortly before his death the great John Lewis offered the American people a parting message. 2 00:00:06,450 --> 00:00:12,460 When you see something that is not right he said you must say something you must do something. 3 00:00:12,460 --> 00:00:17,600 Democracy is not a state. It is an act. And each generation wants to 4 00:00:17,600 --> 00:00:22,890 do its part to help build what we call the beloved community. The words of 5 00:00:22,890 --> 00:00:28,080 the great late John Lewis. Well. Today the Senate is being called to 6 00:00:28,080 --> 00:00:34,330 take action because across our beloved democracy something indeed is not right. 7 00:00:34,500 --> 00:00:40,350 >> Something malicious is afoot a lie a terrible lie. Spread 8 00:00:40,350 --> 00:00:45,540 by the former president of the United States is eating away corrosive glee at the 9 00:00:45,540 --> 00:00:51,960 foundations of our democracy our love our democratic heritage. Like a disease. This 10 00:00:51,960 --> 00:00:57,540 lie has led to the greatest coordinated effort at the state level to suppress voting rights since 11 00:00:57,540 --> 00:01:02,910 the era of segregation in states like Georgia and Texas Iowa and 12 00:01:02,910 --> 00:01:05,570 Florida and Arizona and many others. 13 00:01:05,730 --> 00:01:10,980 >> Partisans have rewritten the rules of our elections in broad daylight potentially making it 14 00:01:10,980 --> 00:01:16,890 harder for tens of millions of young minority low income disabled and 15 00:01:16,890 --> 00:01:22,710 generally Democratic leaning voters from participating in elections. Today 16 00:01:22,710 --> 00:01:28,860 the Senate will have a chance to respond to these attacks by voting to simply begin consideration 17 00:01:28,860 --> 00:01:33,540 simply begin consideration of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/03/schumer-urges-support-of-john-lewis-voting-rights-bill-395439