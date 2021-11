Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:14 Hits: 2

Hundreds of QAnon supporters have gathered in Dallas expecting the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who they believe would then help reinstate former President Trump, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/579798-hundreds-of-qanon-supporters-gather-in-dallas-expecting-return-of-jfk-jr