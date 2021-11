Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 21:48 Hits: 3

After months of tense talks, delayed votes and internal clashes, Democratic leaders are on the cusp of solidifying a deal on President Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda, setting the stage for the House to vote on both a bipartisan infrastructure bill...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/579712-democrats-on-cusp-of-sweeping-deal-on-biden-agenda