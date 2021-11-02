Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

Manchin: I did not throw the President a curve ball with Monday's press conference

1 00:00:00,060 --> 00:00:05,610 >> Two questions for you. Number one. Just to be clear here. Did you sign off on the framework on Friday prior 2 00:00:05,610 --> 00:00:10,820 to the president announced. No. You haven't signed off. And then the second goes and that would 3 00:00:10,820 --> 00:00:15,930 be that would be. That. This was a genuine I would do that. And the second question is What do you say to Democrats who 4 00:00:15,930 --> 00:00:19,270 say you threw the president a curveball I was on the run. 5 00:00:19,290 --> 00:00:24,600 >> No not at all. I threw basically it's time to do something. The president's over there. He went 6 00:00:24,600 --> 00:00:29,930 there. He asked for something before he left. And everyone ignored it. I didn't ignore it. I felt something that 7 00:00:29,930 --> 00:00:35,520 . Could have been done. It was very easy access and vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Has a tremendous amount 8 00:00:35,520 --> 00:00:40,110 of clean energy and it would have helped an awful lot. And it doesn't have a lot more than we've ever done before. 9 00:00:40,500 --> 00:00:45,720 >> They can even do that. Because you're saying it's not. Perfect. It's going to be the enemy of the good if 10 00:00:45,720 --> 00:00:47,010 we don't sit down and be rational.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/02/manchin-i-did-not-throw-the-president-a-curve-ball-with-mondays-press-conference-392519