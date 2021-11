Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 05:51 Hits: 8

Republican Glenn Youngkin won a stunning victory in Virginia on Tuesday, snatching the governor's mansion away from Democrats in a state that President Biden won by ten points just a year ago.

