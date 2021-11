Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pushed back on Tuesday against including paid leave in President Biden's spending package, arguing that the proposal would run afoul of Senate rules on what can be in the bill."I'm workin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579625-manchin-blames-senate-rules-for-paid-leaves-absence