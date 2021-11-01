Articles

McCarthy compares Biden to Charlie Brown

I wonder if President feels a little like Charlie Brown in that famous scene with the football. His advisers tell him to come back up to the Hill. They promise this time Speaker Pelosi won't pull it out from under but we'll find out today if she does the exact same thing. You know I agree with the House majority whip who said I'm not too sure that the Democrats have yet developed the will to win in 2020 to so as the lame duck speaker jets around the world on her farewell tour and puts together a multitrillion dollar bill in her office you have to wonder how long until the rest of the Democrats wake up.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/11/01/mccarthy-compares-biden-to-charlie-brown-391110