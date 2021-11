Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:47 Hits: 4

Some Dole salad bags are being recalled after testing proved the presence of listeria monocytogenes, which can cause deadly infections, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/579477-bagged-salad-recalled-in-10-states-after-positive-listeria-test