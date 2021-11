Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 12:36 Hits: 4

The Washington Post said it will not publish former President Trump's response to a new investigative series it published this week about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol because the statement contained irrelevant an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/579355-washington-post-decides-not-to-publish-full-trump-response-to-series-due-to