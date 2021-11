Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 18:26 Hits: 11

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday demanded that the House immediately take up the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill while making it clear he's not yet ready to support a separate social and climate spending...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/579443-manchin-demands-infrastructure-vote-holds-off-support-on-spending-bill