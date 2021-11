Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 00:08 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied about the submarine deal that scuppered relations between the countries last month."I have a lot of respec...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/579339-macron-says-australias-morrison-lied-about-submarine-deal