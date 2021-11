Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021

Transcribed 911 calls reveal that San Marcos police officials refused multiple requests for assistance from a Biden campaign bus that was being harassed on the road by a so-called Trump Train, even as other jurisdictions...

