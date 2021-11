Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 21:37 Hits: 12

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, becoming the highest-ranking White House official to publicly disclose they contracted the virus."While I have not had close contact in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/579333-white-houses-psaki-tests-positive-for-covid-19