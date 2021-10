Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 31 October 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

Democrats risk disappointing female voters by cutting out a major expansion of paid family and medical leave from a compromise social policy bill.President Biden campaigned on extending paid leave to working women...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/579189-democrats-face-ire-of-women-over-loss-of-paid-leave