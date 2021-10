Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 13:25 Hits: 0

"He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let's take care of this planet first before we start going off," Joan Collins said.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/577985-fellow-actors-blast-william-shatners-flight-to-space