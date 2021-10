Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 21:00 Hits: 8

Progressives are fretting over the pared-back framework of Democrats' massive social policy and climate bill, warning that it won't be enough to motivate the party's liberal base ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/579170-progressives-fear-compromise-could-jeopardize-midterm-hopes