Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 22:13 Hits: 2

A divided Supreme Court on Friday left intact a vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers, rebuffing the latest legal challenge targeting COVID-19 vaccination mandates to reach the justices.The challengers,...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/579206-supreme-court-rejects-challenge-to-vaccine-mandate-for-maine-health