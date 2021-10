Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 01:23 Hits: 3

Unnamed family obligations caused California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) Friday to pull out of a trip to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Confere...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/579223-newsom-cancels-trip-to-un-climate-conference-due-to-family-obligations