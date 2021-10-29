Photos of the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 October 2021

A House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill was postponed yet again this week, but there was still plenty to keep CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists busy.

Dogs in Halloween costumes, the Congressional Women’s Softball Game and an appearance by President Joe Biden were just some of the highlights.

The Upper Senate Park fountain in front of the Capitol is illuminated by multicolored lights in the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) The Upper Senate Park fountain in front of the Capitol is illuminated by multicolored lights in the pre-dawn hours on Monday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser checks out a crosswalk that she helped paint on Calvert Street Northwest in the Woodley Park neighborhood Monday during an event to kick off “Back to Basics Week” and update the public on 100 roadway safety improvement projects. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser checks out a crosswalk that she helped paint on Calvert Street Northwest in the Woodley Park neighborhood Monday during an event to kick off “Back to Basics Week” and update the public on 100 roadway safety improvement projects. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A visitor does a handstand on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A visitor does a handstand on the steps of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Arizona Sen. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Senate Democrats’ lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A staffer dressed as Scooby Doo, who declined to be identified, walks down the Hart Building stairs Wednesday to participate in the dog parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) A staffer dressed as Scooby Doo, who declined to be identified, walks down the Hart Building stairs Wednesday to participate in the dog parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Players from both teams celebrate Wednesday after the softball game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Players from both teams celebrate Wednesday after the softball game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden walk out of the Capitol on Thursday after a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus on the budget reconciliation framework. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

